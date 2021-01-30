Turkish forces neutralize 3 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, in a protected area near Turkey's southern border, the National Defense Ministry announced Saturday.

The terrorists were trying to infiltrate the area of Turkey's cross-border anti-terror operations -- Peace Spring and Euphrates Shield -- to disrupt peace and security in the region, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.







