Turkey confirms over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Saturday reported over 6,000 new coronavirus cases, according to official figures.

A total of 6,871 cases, including 658 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, Health Ministry data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 2.47 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 25,865 with 129 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 7,100 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.35 million.

More than 29.4 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, with 148,785 since Friday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition dropped to 1,692.

Turkey began a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, starting with healthcare workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines.

Since last month, Turkey has also been implementing curfew on weeknights and weekends to curb the spread of the virus.

Since it emerged in December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 2 million lives in 192 countries and regions, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University. More than 99 million cases and over 55 million recoveries have been reported worldwide.





