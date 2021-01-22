Turkish jets neutralize 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish fighter jets neutralized four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said terrorists were neutralized in airstrikes carried out in coordination with Turkey's National Intelligence Organization in the Gara region.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.





