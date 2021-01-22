Twitter suspends account of Iranian Supreme Leader after apparent Trump threat
MIDDLE EAST Reuters
Twitter on Friday suspended one of the accounts of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for violating the social media platform's rules. The action was taken after Khamenei sent a tweet from his @khamenei_site account in which he vowed "Vengeance is inevitable" and shared an image of a golfer resembling Trump under the shadow of a large drone.
Twitter suspended an account linked to Iran's Supreme Leader on Friday, hours after it carried the image of a golfer resembling former President Donald Trump apparently being targeted by a drone alongside a vow to avenge the killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. drone attack.
The post, on a Persian-language account linked to Khamenei's website, had carried the text of remarks by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in December, in which he said "Revenge is certain". That speech renewed a vow of vengeance ahead of the first anniversary of the killing of top military commander General Qassem Soleimani in the attack in Iraq.