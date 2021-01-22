Turkey, EU agree to work on roadmap for concrete steps in relations: FM Çavuşoğlu
Speaking to the reporters following the high-level meetings with EU officials in Brussels on Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in his remarks that Turkey and the European Union agreed to work on a roadmap for concrete steps in the bilateral ties.
"We agreed to work on a roadmap for concrete steps in Turkey-EU relations," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a statement on Friday.
"EU Commission, Council heads accepted Erdoğan's invitation to visit Turkey, both sides working to finalize date of visit," the Turkish top diplomat stressed in his televised comments.
"Our EU counterparts are also determined to improve ties with Turkey, we'd like to see this in practice as well," Çavuşoğlu added.
