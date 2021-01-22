Trump article of impeachment to go to Senate Monday

The Article of Impeachment will go to the Senate Monday, igniting the beginning of the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday.

"Make no mistake: a trial will be held in the United States Senate, and there will be a vote on whether to convict," said Schumer at Senate floor.

He said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi advised that the article of impeachment-spurred by Trump's alleged role in sparking the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol-will be delivered Monday. Both Schumer and Pelosi are Democrats.

Later, Pelosi in a statement confirmed that the article of impeachment for "incitement of insurrection" by Trump will be delivered to the Senate on Monday.

The trial could begin Tuesday unless senators reach a decision to delay it, but Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, has stated his wish that the trial be delayed to February to give Trump's lawyers a chance to prepare their client's defense.

"This impeachment began with an unprecedentedly fast and minimal process over in the House," McConnell said. "The sequel cannot be an insufficient senate process that denies former President Trump his due process or damages the Senate or the presidency itself."

McConnell also asked that the delivery of the article be delayed until Thursday.

"Senate Republicans strongly believe we need a full and fair process where the former president can mount a defense and the Senate can properly consider the factual, legal, and constitutional questions at stake."

It means the start of the trial has yet to be decided, but Schumer was adamant that the historic second impeachment of Trump will proceed.

"The Senate will conduct a trial of the impeachment of Donald Trump," Schumer said. "It will be a full trial. It will be a fair trial. But make no mistake, there will be a trial, and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the insurrection against the United States."

The Senate requires 67 votes to convict Trump, meaning 17 Republicans would have to vote for the article of impeachment along with the 50 Democrat senators to kickstart the trial.

A conviction by the Senate could bar Trump from holding office again.