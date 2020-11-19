Turkish troops neutralize over 80 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish forces neutralized at least 82 terrorists in northern Iraq over the past month, according to a security source on Thursday.

The PKK terror group suffered significant losses due to intense and determined anti-terror operations by the Turkish Armed Forces.

Their low morale was evident in the radio conversation Turkish forces intercepted, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The source added that the terror group is hiding its losses and has recently called reinforcement from Syria after failing to recruit more members.

The chain of command of the terror group is weakening and their imminent collapse is near, the source said.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, across Turkey's border, to plan attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.