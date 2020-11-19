WORLD

Populist EU leaders encouraging discrimination against Muslims with anti-Islamic policies

Anti-Islamic agenda followed by some [including Macron and Kurz] has been making contribution to across the continent. Anti-Islamic discourses by political figures have been encouraging against Muslim citizens, the latest studies showed.

Islamophobia in Europe, which has been on the rise in recent years, is now deepening further with the populist discourses and policies of politicians like French President Emmanuel Macron.





