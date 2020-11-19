Populist EU leaders encouraging discrimination against Muslims with anti-Islamic policies
Anti-Islamic agenda followed by some EU leaders [including Macron and Kurz] has been making contribution to Islamophobia across the continent. Anti-Islamic discourses by political figures have been encouraging discrimination against Muslim citizens, the latest studies showed.
Islamophobia in Europe, which has been on the rise in recent years, is now deepening further with the populist discourses and policies of politicians like French President Emmanuel Macron.