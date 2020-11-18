Turkish foreign policy gets highest rating among Arabs

Turkey received the highest approval rating from Arabs regarding its foreign policy among seven regional and global powers, according to a survey by the Arab Center in Washington DC.

The nonprofit research organization survey studied Arabs' perspectives about their own countries' policies and those of regional and global powers.

TURKEY RANKS FIRST

A total of 58% of respondents rated Turkey's foreign policies "positive" or "positive, to some extent."

Twenty-eight percent had negative views on Ankara's foreign policy, while 14% "don't know" or declined to answer.

Turkey is followed by China at 55% and Germany with 52%.

"The Arab public's most negative foreign policy evaluation in the 2019-2020 poll is of the US, Russian, Iranian, and French foreign policies," said the report.

The US and Iran received the highest negative rating, with 58% disapproving of their foreign policies.

In addition, 89% believe Israel poses a threat, 81% believe the US poses a threat and 67% of respondents expressed the belief that Iranian policies threaten the security and stability of the region.

The 2019-2020 Arab Opinion Index conducted face-to-face interviews with 28,288 respondents in 13 Arab nations, including Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mauritania, Morocco, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Tunisia.