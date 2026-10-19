CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour to leave network after 43 years

Famed journalist Christiane Amanpour announced Monday that after 43 years at CNN, she will leave the network next June.

"After many months of thought and a few sleepless nights, I have decided to separate from CNN, my partner of 43 fantastic years!" Amanpour, CNN's chief international anchor, said in a statement.

The 68-year-old journalist said she looks forward to new projects and will continue reporting and traveling worldwide for CNN through June 2027.

Her international interview program will transition to a weekly format in January 2027 before ending in May, according to CNN.

Amanpour covered major global conflicts, including the Gulf War, the Bosnian War, Rwanda, Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Iran.

"Remember: always be truthful, not neutral," she said in her statement.

She said she will continue her podcast, The Ex Files, which she co-hosts with her former husband Jamie Rubin. Her program with public broadcaster PBS, Amanpour & Company, is scheduled to end in December.

CNN Chairman Mark Thompson praised Amanpour as "one of the most trusted and beloved journalists anywhere" and thanked her for decades of journalism.

Under a recently finalized merger deal, CNN is moving into new ownership under a media giant called Skydance, which will also include CBS and its news division, and the streamers HBO Max and Paramount.