News Magazine Anne Hathaway announces she is pregnant with her third child

Anne Hathaway announces she is pregnant with her third child

Anne Hathaway has announced that she is pregnant. The 43-year-old star of The Devil Wears Prada 2 shared the happy news with her fans via a video posted on Instagram.

DPA MAGAZINE Published June 19,2026 Subscribe

Anne Hathaway has revealed she is pregnant.



"The Devil Wears Prada 2" star, 43, shared a video on Instagram announcing the news.



In the clip she was wearing a flowy white dress and walked into the frame with her arms in front of her stomach.



As the song "Baby I'm Yours" by Barbara Lewis plays, she dropped her arms to reveal her growing bump, before smiling, hugging her stomach and then running out of the frame.



She captioned the post: "Baby, I'm yours x."



The American actress has been married to actor and businessman Adam Shulman since 2012.



They already share sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.



Although Hathaway has largely not spoken about her sons publicly, she told Elle last month that they were "in this really fun zone where we all love hanging out together, which I understand may change".



"Well, we will always love hanging out with them, but their feelings about us might change," she added, before saying she and her husband were "so for the moment" enjoying time with their kids.



"We're all just in it. Adam and I are soaking it up. I'm having the most wonderful time with my family, living in the city of my dreams, and work seems to be going really, really well.



"So rather obnoxiously, I'm having a great time as everything else burns."



In 2022 she also told the "Wall Street Journal Magazine" she "didn't feel fully landed and fully here" until becoming a mother.



"It's not like I was lacking integrity, but it made me want to be completely, on every level, true to my word," she said.



She added: "And that meant stopping any nonsense that I had going on inside myself.



"And it's little breaks that you give yourself sometimes when you know that you're not being your best self."



After appearing in "Mother Mary" and "The Devil Wears Prada 2" already this year, the actress will next appear in Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey," which is released on July 17, and the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's "Verity," which will be released on October 2.



Other upcoming projects include "The End of Oak Street," adapting the bestseller "Yesteryear," and "The Princess Diaries 3."











