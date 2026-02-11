Britney Spears sells rights to music catalogue

Pop star Britney Spears has sold her rights to her music catalogue to independent music publisher Primary Wave, the latest artist to strike ⁠a deal for her work.

Entertainment ⁠site TMZ, citing legal documents it had obtained, first reported the news, saying the "Oops!... I Did It Again" and "Toxic" singer had ⁠signed the deal on December 30.

It quoted sources as saying it was "in the ballpark" of Canadian singer Justin Bieber's reported $200 million agreement to sell his music rights to Hipgnosis in 2023.

A person familiar with the situation said news of the Spears and Primary Wave deal was accurate. No further details were given.

Primary ⁠Wave, ⁠which is home to artists including Whitney Houston, Prince and Stevie Nicks, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Spears has not commented publicly.

The 44-year-old, one of the most successful pop artists of all time, has topped charts around the world, starting ⁠off with "...Baby One More Time" in 1998. The deal includes her songs such as "(You Drive Me) Crazy", "Circus", "Gimme More" and "I'm a Slave 4 U", TMZ said.

Spears' ninth and last studio album, "Glory", came out in 2016.

In 2021, she was released from ⁠a ‌13-year court-ordered conservatorship ‌set up and controlled by ⁠her father, Jamie Spears. The ‌arrangement had governed Spears' personal life, career and $60 million estate from 2008 until ⁠it was terminated in November 2021.

Spears ⁠follows artists such as Sting, Bruce Springsteen ⁠and Justin Timberlake who have struck deals to cash in on their work.







