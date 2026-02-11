Former Prince Andrew shares ‘confidential’ Afghan trade briefing with Epstein: Report

Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York arrives to attend a Requiem Mass, a Catholic funeral service, for the late Katharine, Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral in London on September 16, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

Former Prince Andrew forwarded a confidential UK government briefing on investment opportunities in Afghanistan to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to documents seen by the BBC, the briefing was prepared by British officials for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as he is now known, during his role as special representative for international trade and investment. It outlined "high value commercial opportunities" in Helmand province, including gold, uranium, and other mineral deposits.

In a December 2010 email accompanying the document, Andrew reportedly described it as a "confidential brief produced by the provincial reconstruction team in Helmand province."

The document was compiled in the same month Andrew visited Helmand, where UK forces were stationed as part of Britain's military and reconstruction effort in Afghanistan.

It assessed the local economy and highlighted "significant high value mineral deposits"-including marble, iridium, thorium and possible oil and gas reserves-noting the "potential for low-cost extraction."

According to official guidance, trade envoys are bound by duties of confidentiality regarding sensitive commercial and political information obtained during official visits.

Emails seen by the BBC suggest Andrew may also have sent Epstein official reports from trade visits to Singapore, Hong Kong and Vietnam, as well as additional files labelled "Overseas bids," which apparently were compressed documents that could have contained further material.

Thames Valley Police confirmed they are examining claims that Andrew shared confidential documents with Epstein while serving as the UK's trade envoy.

Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, withdrew from royal duties in 2019 after his connection to Epstein became public. In 2022, he settled a civil lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, an American who accused Epstein of trafficking her to Andrew when she was 17.

Giuffre died last year, and her posthumous memoir includes several specific claims involving Andrew.

He also gave up his other royal titles, including the duke of York, amid growing allegations about his relationship with Epstein.

Andrew has consistently denied the allegations, and the settlement included no admission of liability.