Iran president says will not 'give in to excessive demands'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Wednesday that his country would "not yield to excessive demands" on its nuclear programme, after Tehran resumed talks with the United States.

"Our country, Iran, will not yield to their excessive demands," he said in a speech at Azadi Square in the capital for the 47th anniversary of Iran's Islamic revolution.

"Our Iran will not yield in the face of aggression, but we are continuing dialogue with all our strength with neighbouring countries in order to establish peace and tranquillity in the region."

"Iran ready for inspections to prove nuclear programme peaceful"

Pezeshkian said that his country is ready for "any verification" of its nuclear programme and insisted Tehran is not seeking an atomic weapon.

"We are not seeking to acquire nuclear weapons. We have stated this repeatedly and are ready for any verification," he said on the 47th anniversary of Iran's Islamic revolution, which is being marked against the backdrop of military threats from the United States.