OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK SABBATHS LEGENDARY PRINCE OF DARKNESS, DEAD AGED 76

British singer Ozzy Osbourne performs during the concert of rock band Black Sabbath in Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary, 01 June 2016 (reissued 22 July 2025). (EPA Photo)

Ozzy Osbourne, the iconic frontman of Black Sabbath and one of the most influential British figures in heavy metal music, has died at the age of 76, his family announced Tuesday.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," according to a statement.

Born John Michael Osbourne on Dec. 3, 1948, in Aston, Birmingham, Osbourne rose from humble beginnings to global stardom.

He left school at 15 and worked a variety of jobs, including in a factory, before forming bands with school friend and future Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler.

He gained fame in the early 1970s as the lead vocalist of Black Sabbath, a group that would go on to define the heavy metal genre.

With their dark, ground-breaking sound, the band earned international acclaim and commercial success. Osbourne adopted the moniker "Prince of Darkness," a persona that would follow him throughout his five-decade career.

Earlier this month, he returned to the stage with Black Sabbath for what would be their final concert on July 5 at Villa Park in Aston -- his hometown.

It marked the first time in 20 years he had performed with the band.