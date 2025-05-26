Turkish singer Ilhan Şeşen dies from cancer at age of 76

Musician İlhan Şeşen, who had been undergoing cancer treatment for a long time, has passed away at the age of 76.

The death of 77-year-old Şeşen, who had been receiving cancer treatment for an extended period, was announced via a post on Şeşen's social media account: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our dear husband, beloved father, and precious grandfather, İlhan Şeşen. Our condolences to all his loved ones. His wife Arzu, son Fırat, daughter Melis, and grandchild Nefes."

Born in Manisa in 1948, İlhan Şeşen began his music career in 1968 by singing in dance music orchestras. In 1971, Şeşen released his first 45 RPM single, titled "Kavga" (Fight). After graduating from law school and working as a freelance lawyer for 10 years, Şeşen left the legal profession in 1983 and founded Grup Gündoğarken with his nephews Gökhan and Burhan Şeşen.

İlhan Şeşen wrote and composed songs such as "Farketmez" (It Doesn't Matter) for Ayşegül Aldinç, "Aşık Oluyorum Eyvah" (Oh No, I'm Falling in Love) for Nükhet Duru, "Rüzgar" (Wind) and "Ayrılığa Dayanamam" (I Can't Stand Separation) for Leman Sam, "Geri Dön" (Come Back) for İzel-Ercan, "Yine Beni Sev" (Love Me Again) for Kerim Tekin, "Gördüğüme Sevindim" (I'm Glad I Saw You) for Metiner, "Aşk Layık Olanda Kalmalı" (Love Should Stay with Those Who Deserve It) and "Fal" (Fortune Telling) for Yonca Lodi, and "Ellerimde Çiçekler" (Flowers in My Hands) for Kenan Doğulu.

Among the many productions Şeşen acted in are "Mühürlü Güller" (Sealed Roses), "Aliye," "Çocuğun Var Derdin Var" (You Have a Child, You Have a Problem), "Gönülçelen" (Heartstealer), and "Anadolu Kartalları" (Anatolian Eagles).

At the end of 2023, İlhan Şeşen had announced that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer.





