 Contact Us
News Magazine Val Kilmer, iconic Top Gun and Batman Forever star, dies at 65

Val Kilmer, iconic Top Gun and Batman Forever star, dies at 65

Val Kilmer, famed for Top Gun and Batman Forever, passed away at 65 from pneumonia. He had battled throat cancer for six years. Despite health struggles, Kilmer reprised his role as "Iceman" in Top Gun: Maverick with AI-assisted speech. He is survived by his children, Mercedes and Jack.

Agencies and A News MAGAZINE
Published April 02,2025
Subscribe
VAL KILMER, ICONIC TOP GUN AND BATMAN FOREVER STAR, DIES AT 65

Hollywood actor Val Kilmer, known for iconic roles in Top Gun and Batman Forever, passed away at the age of 65 on Tuesday due to pneumonia.

Kilmer had been battling throat cancer for six years, a condition that severely affected his speech. Despite facing multiple challenges, including public disputes and health struggles, he maintained a successful career with standout roles in films such as The Doors, True Romance, and Heat.

Kilmer recently reprised his role as "Iceman" in Top Gun: Maverick, though his speech was aided by artificial intelligence due to his condition. He is survived by his daughter Mercedes and son Jack.