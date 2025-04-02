Val Kilmer, iconic Top Gun and Batman Forever star, dies at 65

Hollywood actor Val Kilmer, known for iconic roles in Top Gun and Batman Forever, passed away at the age of 65 on Tuesday due to pneumonia.

Kilmer had been battling throat cancer for six years, a condition that severely affected his speech. Despite facing multiple challenges, including public disputes and health struggles, he maintained a successful career with standout roles in films such as The Doors, True Romance, and Heat.

Kilmer recently reprised his role as "Iceman" in Top Gun: Maverick, though his speech was aided by artificial intelligence due to his condition. He is survived by his daughter Mercedes and son Jack.