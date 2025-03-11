South Korean singer Wheesung found dead at 43

South Korean singer Wheesung was found dead at his residence, his management said Tuesday, with police reportedly planning to conduct an autopsy to determine the 43-year-old's exact cause of death.

Wheesung, who had a string of hits in South Korea including a popular cover of British star Craig David's "Insomnia," was found unconscious in his apartment at 6:29 pm Monday by emergency responders after his mother called for help, local media reported.

Police told local media they had found no signs of foul play but warned that "a significant amount of time" had elapsed since he died, with an autopsy requested.

"Artist Wheesung has left us," his management agency Tajoy Entertainment said, adding agency staff and colleagues were "in deep sorrow."

He was scheduled to perform alongside singer KCM in the southeastern city of Daegu this coming Saturday.

In his final message on social media, Wheesung announced the upcoming concert and wrote: "Weight loss completed. See you on March 15".

Since his singing debut in 2002, Wheesung had been popular in the South with numerous hit songs, including chart-topping "With Me", and was well-regarded for his soulful performances.

But his music career took a hit in 2021 when he was convicted and handed a suspended jail sentence for use of propofol -- a surgical anaesthetic that is sometimes abused recreationally.

An overdose of the drug was cited as the cause of pop star Michael Jackson's death in 2009.

South Korean singers and fans mourned Wheesung's sudden death.

Rapper Verbal Jint paid tribute on Instagram, saying: "Every moment we spent together was an honour and I'm thankful. You've worked so hard. Rest in peace, Wheesung."

Another rapper, Paltoalto, thanked the veteran singer for fond memories, mentioning he went to see his first concert.

"It's shocking and sad. I'm thankful for the music that accompanied me through the good memories of my youth," he wrote on Instagram.

In a heartfelt comment on the artist's last social media post, a fan said: "At your concert on December 23 last year, you told us to expect a lot from you, singing until you're 60. I never thought that would be the last time I hear your voice... Goodbye, my idol, Wheesung."

Last month, another South Korean actor, Kim Sae-ron, was found dead at her home aged 24.

A former child star, her career came to a sudden halt following a drunk-driving accident in 2022, after which she struggled to land new roles.







