 Contact Us
News Magazine Elon Musk has another child, a boy

Elon Musk has another child, a boy

Reuters MAGAZINE
Published March 01,2025
Subscribe
ELON MUSK HAS ANOTHER CHILD, A BOY

Billionaire Elon Musk, who is a close adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, has another child, his 14th.

His latest child, a son, is with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Musk's Neuralink with whom he already has three other children.

"Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia's birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus," Zilis said in a post on X. She did not say when the child was born.

Musk responded with a heart.

Zilis' announcement comes two weeks after conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair said that she also recently had a child with Musk.