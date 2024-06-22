 Contact Us
Taylor Swift poses with Prince William after 'splendid' London concert

At the opening night of her Eras tour in London, U.S. music sensation Taylor Swift was joined by Britain's Prince William and his two children, Charlotte and George, for a photo opportunity.

Published June 22,2024
Britain's Prince William posed for a photo with U.S. music star Taylor Swift and two of his children, Charlotte and George, at the first night of Swift's Eras tour in London on Friday.

A photo posted on Kensington Palace's X social media feed with the caption "Thank you @taylorswift13 for a great evening!" showed William smiling as Swift took a selfie with him and the children. William celebrated his 42nd birthday on Friday.

Swift also posted a different photo of her with the royals and her partner Travis Kelce with the message: "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start".

Ahead of the first of her eight shows at London's Wembley Stadium, the city published a special version of its distinctive London Underground map to mark the occasion, and the "Changing of the Guard" ceremony at Buckingham Palace featured a military band rendition of one of her songs.