New sexual misconduct charges emerge against Gérard Depardieu

New sexual misconduct allegations have emerged against French actor Gérard Depardieu.



A woman filed a lawsuit against the actor on January 9 for sexual assault during a film shoot almost 10 years ago. The incidents took place in March 2014 during the shooting of the film "Le Magicien et les Siamois."



The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was 24 years old at the time and worked as an assistant, reported the newspaper Le Courrier de l'Ouest. She had complained about Depardieu touching her private parts and making obscene remarks.



According to the newspaper, Depardieu's lawyer pointed out that, as in the other ongoing court proceedings, his client denies sexual harassment.



The complaint against Depardieu was filed for "sexual assault on a vulnerable person by a person who abuses the authority of their position."



Several women have accused the well-known actor, who has appeared in over 200 films, of sexual violence. Depardieu has been under investigation for allegations of rape since 2020.



Since mid-September, another complaint against him for sexual abuse is said to be ongoing. The incident is said to have taken place in 2007.



Depardieu denies the allegations. In a letter published in the newspaper Le Figaro at the beginning of October, he describes himself as the victim of a "media lynching."



Depardieu was harshly criticized for his behaviour in a documentary film about his trip to North Korea in 2018, which was broadcast at the beginning of December. In the film he repeatedly makes misogynistic and vulgar comments.

