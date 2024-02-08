Swift sells private jet amid flight tracking, environmental backlash

Taylor Swift has offloaded a big expenditure as federal records show the pop superstar parted ways with one of her private jets last month.



According to data compiled by , Swift's Dassault Falcon 900 was sold on January 30 amid criticism about her carbon footprint and potential legal action regarding a flight-tracking social media account.



Financial terms of the sale were not made available but, according to , a brand new Dassault 900 is listed at $44 million.



After the recent transaction, Swift reportedly now owns one private jet, a Dassault Falcon 7X, which seats up to 16 passengers and has a nautical range of around 5,800 miles.



The 14-time Grammy winner's air travel have been a hot button issue as of late.



Earlier this week, it was reported that attorneys for Swift had threatened legal action against a college student, who has been tracking the private jets of celebrities and other high-profile figures, posting publicly available information about takeoffs and landings on social media.



"This information is already out there," he said in response. "Her team thinks they can control the world."



Swift, who's expected to fly private from a concert in Tokyo to watch boyfriend play in the on Sunday, has also met scrutiny from environmental activists and even right-wing media outlets for the planet-warming emissions she releases with every flight.



Last week, Fox News took to social media to blast the "Anti-Hero" artist when she arrived in to attend the AFC championship game, tweeting that her jet was "belching tons of CO2 emissions."



Sweeney's tracking data was also cited in a 2022 analysis that indicated Swift was the biggest "celebrity CO2e offender" of that year.



