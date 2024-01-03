Princess Kate Middleton reduces her expenditures on clothing

Always in the spotlight with her clothing choices, Welsh Princess Kate Middleton reduced her wardrobe expenses for 2023 by $72,433 compared to the previous year.

According to the wardrobe calculation published on Page Six for the 41-year-old Welsh Princess, there is a decrease of $72,433 in clothing and accessory expenses.



Middleton spent $47,163 less on new pieces in 2023 compared to 2022.



In contrast, Middleton showcased an impressive new look in 2022, with a massive expenditure of $119,596.



Although the price tag of her wardrobe is lower this year, Princess Kate generally wore 37 fewer new outfits. She repeated several trouser suits multiple times.



Despite the lower price tag and fewer clothes, Middleton, a mother of three, appeared at 123 events this year, according to The Telegraph, compared to 90 events last year.



The royal member wore expensive pieces like a $3,820 Jenny Packham evening gown and a $4,191 skirt suit by Turkish designer Erdem. She also wore more affordable clothes like $228 The Dazzler pants and a $100 Zara blazer.



Of course, the Princess made expensive choices like the Alexander McQueen dress she wore at the official ceremony Trooping the Colour. However, the price of designer clothes is unknown.



The reduction in wardrobe expenses is attributed to Middleton's practice of wearing the same outfit multiple times.



In 2023, Welsh Princess Kate also reduced her spending on jewelry. She preferred to wear accessories ranging in value from $25 to $215, using expensive jewelry multiple times.

Princess Kate attended the BAFTA Awards night with $30 earrings. In contrast, in 2022, she wore 1920s diamond brooches and $13,000 Robinson Pelham diamond earrings with a total value exceeding $18,000.









