TIMBERLAKE AND THEE STALLIONS POSSIBLE CLASH EVIDENT AT THE VMAS

The online buzz ignited over a potential Hollywood feud following a backstage video from the MTV Video Music Awards, which seemed to capture an intense moment between singer Justin Timberlake and rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

In the circulating video, Timberlake, who was at the event for an NSYNC reunion, briefly engaged in conversation with Megan backstage. During their interaction, Megan animatedly gestured with her hands, leading to speculations of a dispute between the two.

As Timberlake and his entourage departed, Megan returned to focusing on her hairstyling. Contrary to the reports, an insider informed Fox News Digital that the rumors were unfounded.

"Meg is a big fan of Justin. She was actually saying, 'No, no, no, we've never met before.' It was their first encounter, and she was genuinely excited."

Both Timberlake and Megan playfully addressed the speculations, with Megan sharing a video of their interaction on her TikTok account.

"I'm just expressive with my hands lol," Megan captioned the video. "Catch you next time, @JustinTimberlake."

Megan received two nominations at the VMAs but did not secure any awards. Timberlake surprised the audience when he joined his former NSYNC bandmates to present the award for Best Pop.

"Over two decades ago, we were just kids when we won the Best Pop Video for 'Bye Bye Bye,'" JC Chasez told the audience. "It was our inaugural VMA, and it meant the world to us."