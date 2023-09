Cleverly: Türkiye is an indispensable partner for the United Kingdom

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. Following the meeting, the two ministers held a joint press conference.

In his statement, UK Foreign Secretary Cleverly said, "Türkiye is an indispensable partner for the United Kingdom. It is of utmost importance for our mutual security and prosperity. It holds significance for Europe, the region, and the world as a whole."