Sam Asghari, breaks his silence on their marriage with Britney Spears

Sam Asghari stated that his spouse , whom he has filed for divorce against, engaged in infidelity with a staff member within their residence, took inappropriate photographs with other employees, and subjected him to multiple instances of physical assault while he was asleep. Close sources familiar with the matter claim that Sam asserted Britney had allegedly requested the filming of a nude video involving one of the staff members. Furthermore, allegations encompassed Britney's involvement in a relationship with a male employee within her household.

Sources indicate that Britney's fragile and hypersexualized state posed a potential danger to Sam, which contributed to his desire for divorce. While Sam had sought to support Britney for an extended period, recent behaviors reportedly deeply disturbed him.

"We are ending our marriage while preserving our respect," said Sam Asghari in a statement shared on his Instagram account following the allegations. "After six years of love and commitment to each other, my spouse and I have decided to conclude our journey together. We will maintain the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her nothing but the best. Asking for privacy might seem odd, so I kindly request everyone, including the media, to be considerate and thoughtful" he added.