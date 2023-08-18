Russia bans entry of some Moldovan officials

Russia on Friday banned the entry of some Moldovan officials in response to the country's decision to reduce the number of Russian Embassy staff in Chisinau.

"(Moldovan Ambassador to Moscow) Lilian Darii was informed that entry into the Russian Federation was closed to a number of officials of the Republic of Moldova," said a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The statement said the ambassador was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in protest against Moldova's decision, which it considered to be "unjustified."

"It is emphasized that this unfriendly step leads to further destruction of Russian-Moldovan relations, which are already in a deep crisis due to the actions of the Moldovan side," it further said.

In July, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry announced a cut in Russia's diplomatic staff in the country from 84 to 25 due to "numerous unfriendly actions."

Relations between Russia and Moldova, which was formerly part of the Soviet Union, have deteriorated significantly recently.

This decline was triggered by Moldovan President Maia Sandu's firm condemnation of Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

Sandu has also publicly accused Russia of attempting to orchestrate her ouster and "destabilize" Moldova, further escalating tensions between the two nations. Russia has denied the claims.