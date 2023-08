US President Joe Biden said Friday he hopes to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this year.

"I expect and hope to follow up on our conversation in Bali this fall. That's my expectation," Biden said during a news conference with the leaders of South Korea and Japan.

Biden held his first meeting with Xi in Bali, Indonesia on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit late last year.

The next Gp20 Summit is slated for September in New Delhi