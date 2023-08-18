US military conducts joint armed exercise with terrorists

Based on information obtained from local sources, the exercise involving US soldiers and dozens of PKK/YPG terrorists in Kamışlı occurred between August 15 and 17.

Anti-aircraft guns, US-made Bradley armored combat vehicles, and various heavy weapons were utilized during this collaborative armed exercise.

The U.S. Army routinely delivers military training to the terrorist organization PKK/YPG at its bases on Abdulaziz Mountain in Hasakah, as well as in the al-Omer and Koniko oil fields in Deir ez-Zor province.