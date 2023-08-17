 Contact Us
After the passing of the renowned businessman Kasım Pırlant at the age of 69 due to a heart attack, who had millions of dollars of investments and shopping malls in Izmir and Chicago, turmoil ensued over the inheritance. Following Kasım Pırlant's decision to bequeath his entire estate to his former spouse Tülay Duygulu Pırlant, as indicated in the will dated June 12, 2012, at the 25th Notary Public Office in Izmir, American siblings Henry Kevin and Candice Jackson, who initiated a paternity case, have also pursued their share of the inheritance. The DNA test results in the siblings' paternity case have been concluded.

Agencies and A News MAGAZINE
Published August 17,2023
AMERICAN SIBLINGS DNA TEST RESULTS CONCLUDE: 99.9% COMPATIBLE WITH BUSINESSMAN FROM İZMIR

Following the application of the American siblings, within the scope of the "judicial determination of paternity" case heard at the 13th Family Court in Izmir, DNA samples were collected from the father and the plaintiffs, and these samples were examined at the Directorate of Istanbul Forensic Medicine.

As a result of the test, it was determined that there is a 99.9% DNA match between the Jackson siblings and Pırlant.

Upon receiving the report through their lawyers, the Jackson siblings filed a lawsuit at the 2nd Civil Court of First Instance last year to challenge the will of Kasım Pırlant, who passed away.