American siblings DNA test results conclude: 99.9% compatible with businessman from İzmir

Following the application of the American siblings, within the scope of the "judicial determination of paternity" case heard at the 13th Family Court in Izmir, DNA samples were collected from the father and the plaintiffs, and these samples were examined at the Directorate of Istanbul Forensic Medicine.

As a result of the test, it was determined that there is a 99.9% DNA match between the Jackson siblings and Pırlant.

Upon receiving the report through their lawyers, the Jackson siblings filed a lawsuit at the 2nd Civil Court of First Instance last year to challenge the will of Kasım Pırlant, who passed away.