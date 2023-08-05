BEYONCÉ CARRIES HER OWN TOILET SEAT DURING ALL CONCERTS TO AVOID SHARED FACILITIES | BEYONCÉS RITUAL: BRINGING HER OWN TOILET SEAT TO ENSURE COMFORT AND HYGIENE

 Contact Us
Recent revelations have unveiled an intriguing facet of the renowned US singer Beyoncé's unique preferences – she has a distinct stipulation that she steadfastly abides by: she adamantly avoids using toilets that have been previously used by others. In a bid to uphold her personal comfort, Beyoncé goes to the extent of bringing along her own custom-made toilet seat to every single one of her concerts.

Published August 05,2023
It has come to light that the renowned US singer Beyoncé, known for her unique requests, has an interesting stipulation – she refuses to use toilets previously used by others. Consequently, she ensures her comfort by carrying her own personalized toilet seat to all of her concerts.

As reported by the British newspaper The Sun, Beyoncé's concerts involve the transportation of these specially designated toilet seats, each adorned with her name, as part of her equipment.

A source shared with the newspaper that this peculiar demand is no longer a surprise to the seasoned team members accustomed to the singer's distinct requests, though those who come across the toilet seat boxes bearing her name couldn't help but chuckle.

In an intriguing revelation, it has been disclosed that the 41-year-old songstress employs a golf cart shrouded in black tulle to maintain her privacy behind the stage. Strict regulations are in place, permitting only a limited number of personnel to approach within a 50-meter radius of the exclusively reserved dining area, catering to her and her inner circle.

Beyoncé's distinctive preferences have been evident in the past. She garnered attention for her critique of the "too hard" quality of toilet paper at a hotel during a vacation. Furthermore, she extended her preferences to her tour team, specifying that all clothing worn by the team must be composed of 100% cotton fabric. These instances offer a glimpse into the unique world that surrounds this celebrated artist.