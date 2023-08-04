Famous singer Jessie J starts seeing hallucinations due to sleep deprivation

The famous singer Jessie J, who has always dreamed of becoming a mother, experienced the grief of losing her baby in her womb last year, and it felt like her world had shattered. Doctors told her that she couldn't become a mother and that getting pregnant again was not possible.

Despite the pain she went through, she bravely shared her experience on stage with her fans, shedding tears but not hesitating to connect with them. Then, a miracle happened, and 13 months after those terrible days, she surprised everyone by announcing her pregnancy through a surprising post. The 35-year-old singer, who experienced the excitement of motherhood for the first time in June, continues to share her postpartum experiences with great openness.

Jessie J, both during her pregnancy and postpartum, has been honestly documenting her experiences, becoming an inspiration to women in explaining the motherhood process.

Throughout her pregnancy, she continuously documented the changes her body went through, and she continues to do so postpartum. Jessie J had shared a video taken just five minutes before giving birth with her followers. In the video, she mentioned that her baby was a boy and that she wanted to have a natural birth, but she had to have a cesarean section.

Now, having taken her miracle baby into her arms just two months ago, the famous singer is experiencing sleep deprivation and starting to have hallucinations. Despite the challenges, she remains open-hearted in sharing her journey into motherhood with her fans.