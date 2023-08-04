Prince William was forced to wear a Scottish kilt

King Charles who is also seen as a figure of the magazine world, has certainly made some choices that have angered the world.

His lack of affection towards his first wife Diana and his public affair with Camilla were some of those choices, which didn't sit well with everyone.

However, Charles is now the king of Great Britain and he's aware that he needs to earn the love of millions. Especially in a period when the future of the monarchy is debated by certain groups who deem it unnecessary.

Necessity to gain sympathy

That's why he has been doing something for years to gain sympathy. Especially in regions where the existence of the royal family is most debated, he dresses in local attire. This even includes wearing the specific kilt known as the Scottish skirt.

Charles is not the only one in his family who does this. His youngest brother, the new Duke of Edinburgh, Edward, also occasionally participates in events wearing these local kilt skirts.

Many members of the British royal family, who also hold Scottish noble titles, behave similarly to Charles in this regard. However, there is one exception. He never wears kilts like his father. Sometimes, he faces criticism for this.

Prince William, along with his wife Kate Middleton, frequently visits Scotland for official visits and events.

However, no one has ever seen him wearing a kilt, known as the Scottish skirt, during his visits to Scotland. This has led to occasional intensified criticism aimed at William.

Nonetheless, a royal expert defended William's behavior and warned the critics, "Leave the man alone... He's already bound by plenty of rules."

Last week, journalist Alan Cochrane, who wrote an article for The Telegraph newspaper, pointed out that William is obliged to wear a kilt, especially when working in that region, i.e., during an official visit. Cochrane mentioned that this is a sign of respect towards Scotland.