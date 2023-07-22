French actress Juliette Mayniel, of 'Eyes Without a Face,' dead at 87

French film actress Juliette Mayniel, famous for films including "Eyes Without a Face" and "Les Cousins," has died at the age of 87.



Italian news agencies ANSA and Adnkronos reported Mayniel's death late on Friday evening. "You are no longer here, and you will always be here. I love you, bon voyage mama," her son Alessandro Gassmann wrote earlier on Twitter and Instagram.



He posted a photo spread with black and white pictures of the family.



Alessandro Gassmann, an Italian actor and director, is Mayniel's son from her relationship with fellow Italian actor Vittorio Gassmann. In Germany, Mayniel was known for the film "Kirmes," in which she played alongside Götz George.



