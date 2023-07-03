Age-defying Brad Pitt appears to reverse aging like Benjamin Button

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, who is set to celebrate his 60th birthday later this year, was recently seen filming an advertisement for the Italian appliance brand De'Longhi in France.



The 59-year-old actor appeared to be in good spirits while working alongside actress Karina Beuthe in a picturesque vineyard.



Brad sported a stylish ensemble for the shoot, including a white shirt, cream trousers, white loafers, and black sunglasses, exuding his signature charm and elegance.

Fans and followers took to social media to express their admiration for Brad's youthful appearance. Many remarked on how he seemed to look younger, with one Twitter user commenting that he appeared as if he were in his 40s.



Another person referred to his iconic role in the film "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," where Brad portrayed a character who ages in reverse, saying he looked younger like Benjamin Button.



Some were even surprised to learn that Brad is approaching 60, expressing their disbelief with a simple question: "60?"



It's worth noting that in 2008, Brad Pitt played the character of Benjamin Button in the movie "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," a role that involved a unique ageing process.







