KING CHARLES DISMISSES QUEEN ELIZABETHS BELOVED ASSISTANT FOLLOWING MONARCHS PASSING

According to journalist Valentine Low's book "Courtiers," an updated paperback edition of which has been excerpted in the Times, King Charles III reportedly forced Angela Kelly, Queen Elizabeth II's trusted aide, to move out of the family estate following the Queen's death.



Kelly, who had worked for the Queen since 1994 and had a close relationship with her, believed she would be allowed to reside in a cottage in Windsor Home Park after her friend's passing.



However, the book alleges that Charles instructed her not to live on the property. Instead, negotiations took place suggesting that Charles would buy her a home near Sheffield, England, to be closer to her grandchildren.



The house in Yorkshire, England, purchased by Charles for Kelly, will revert to the Crown after her death. It is reported that Charles did not wish to live next door to Kelly, although he did not want her to be homeless.



Kelly, known for her role as the Queen's personal assistant, dresser, and confidante, shared her grief on social media following the Queen's passing and later expressed her anticipation of moving to her new home.



Despite her close relationship with the Queen, Kelly had faced controversy within the palace, including a disagreement with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle regarding the choice of a tiara for their wedding.







