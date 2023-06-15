2-time Oscar-winning English actress Glenda Jackson dead at 87

Glenda Jackson poses with her award for Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for "Edward Albee's Three Tall Women." (REUTERS File Photo)

Oscar-winning actress and former Labour MP Glenda May Jackson died on Thursday at age 87 "after a brief illness," her agent has said.

"Glenda Jackson, two-time Academy Award-winning actress and politician, died peacefully at her home in Blackheath, London this morning after a brief illness with her family at her side," Lionel Larner said in a statement.

"She recently completed filming The Great Escaper in which she co-starred with Michael Caine," he added.

Jackson is known as one of the few actors to have achieved the "Triple Crown of Acting," having won two Academy Awards, three Emmy Awards (for television roles), and a Tony Award (for Broadway plays).

She became an international star in the 1970s, winning two Oscars in three years-for Women In Love and A Touch of Class-as well as two further nominations.

The award-winning actress also stood as a Labour parliamentary candidate in the 1992 general election and won the then-Hampstead and Highgate seat.