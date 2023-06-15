KREMLIN LAUDS RUSSIAN POP STARS’ ANNOUNCEMENT TO REWARD THOSE WHO DESTROY UKRAINES MILITARY EQUIPMENT

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday lauded the announcement by Russian pop stars to reward those who destroy Ukraine's military equipment, calling it a "manifestation of patriotism."

Peskov said at a press conference in Moscow that some businessmen have also joined the initiative, which was spearheaded by several Russian singers who established special funds to reward those who destroy German Leopard tanks and other heavy weapons of the Ukrainian army.

"These are such patriotic manifestations," he observed.

"Earlier, we know that a number of entrepreneurs had come up with similar initiatives. Therefore, this is not a single initiative… there are many similar initiatives. In this way, the society supports our heroes, our fighters," he explained.

When asked about the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Peskov said work is ongoing, but that there has been no progress on the Russian side of the deal.

Nothing that was agreed upon for Russia has been implemented, he said, adding that "We'll go from here."

Peskov expressed displeasure with Australia's decision to revoke permission for the construction of a new building for the Russian embassy, describing it as "another unfriendly step."

In response to a question about Ukraine presidential advisor Mikhailo Podolyak's statement that Kyiv has not yet begun its counteroffensive, the spokesman said, "He is not Ukraine's defense minister, he may be unaware."