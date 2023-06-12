Black Swan star Natalie Portman displays signs of upset during outing with husband

Photos obtained exclusively by Page Six show Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied , having an intense conversation during a park outing with their children.



The "Black Swan" star appeared distressed and was seen wiping away tears behind her sunglasses.



This outing comes after news broke that Millepied was allegedly involved in an affair with a 25-year-old woman named Camille Étienne.







While the couple had previously separated last year but worked through their issues, these latest allegations have put their marriage in jeopardy.



Sources close to the couple stated that Millepied is determined to save the marriage and is doing everything he can to seek forgiveness. Portman, who values her privacy, is focused on protecting their children during this difficult time.



French magazine Voici published photos of Millepied and Étienne entering and exiting his office separately, sparking the rumors of an affair.







Since the news broke, Portman has been seen out and about in Paris without her husband, attending sports events and the French Open. She has been wearing her wedding ring during these public appearances.



Meanwhile, Millepied attended the screening of his movie "Carment" in Paris without his wife. Portman and Millepied met in 2009 during the filming of "Black Swan" and got married in 2012. They have two children together, a son named Aleph and a daughter named Amalia.











