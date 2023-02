Britain's Queen Consort Camilla was forced to pull out of another engagement on Wednesday as she continues her recovery from COVID-19, PA Media said citing Buckingham Palace.

Camilla had been due to visit a community project which provides food for vulnerable people in east London with her husband King Charles, who went ahead with the engagement alone.

The palace said last week Camilla, who is fully vaccinated, had tested positive for COVID and was resting, but was in good spirits.