German film 'All Quiet on the Western Front' shortlisted for Oscar

The German film "All Quiet on the Western Front" by director Edward Berger has been shortlisted for an Oscar, the Academy in Beverly Hills, California, announced on Wednesday (local time).



The war film made it to the list of 15 candidates, as 92 countries had applied for the Oscar in the category International Feature Film for 2023.



The film, based on the 1929 book by Erich Maria Remarque, shows the horror of the First World War from the perspective of a young soldier. The leading role is played by the Austrian Felix Kammerer.



In addition to the German entry, films such as "Corsage" (Austria), "Saint Omer" (France) and "Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths" (Mexico) were also shortlisted.



From the shortlist, five films will be nominated for the final round on January 24. The Oscars are scheduled to be awarded on March 12, 2023.



