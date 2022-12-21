ZELENSKY HANDS BIDEN A UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS MEDAL DURING VISIT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave his US counterpart Joe Biden a soldier's medal at the start of a visit to Washington.



"I want to give you something from a man who is really a hero," Zelensky said addressing Biden in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, handing him the medal.



The Ukrainian soldier had asked Zelensky to pass the award on to Biden, he said. "He's very brave and he said, give it to a very brave president."



Biden thanked him. "Undeserved, but very much appreciated," he said.



