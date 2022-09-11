Actress Gina Lollobrigida needs surgery after breaking femur

Postwar Italian film diva Gina Lollobrigida has broken her femur, or thigh bone, in a fall at her home and will need surgery, the ANSA news agency and La Repubblica daily reported on Sunday, citing her lawyer.
Lollobrigda, 95, is to go into surgery on Monday in a hospital in Rome, despite her advanced age and heart problems.
Lollobrigida was one of the most famous actresses in Italy in the 1950s and 60s and was even described as the "most beautiful woman in the world."
She appeared in films alongside big Hollywood stars.
After her career in front of the camera, she became a photographer and sculptor.
In recent years, a family dispute has swirled around her, and a judge assigned the nonagenarian a guardian.
Despite these setbacks, Lollobrigida is running for parliament in the upcoming national elections on September 25.
She is standing as a candidate for the radical protest party Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP), which among other things wants Italy to leave the European Union, the euro currency and the NATO military alliance.