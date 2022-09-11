Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis remains 'ready to meet' with Erdoğan in Prague despite disputes

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published September 11,2022
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis
said Sunday that he remains open to communication with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
despite a wide-ranging dispute about territory and resources.
"I am always ready to meet with the Turkish president," Mitsotakis said at a press conference in Thessaloniki
on Sunday, adding that he hoped for talks at the first meeting of the European Political Community
in Prague in early October.
The heads of state and government of 44 countries are to be invited.
Relations between the two neighbouring countries and fellow NATO members
have deteriorated in recent weeks.
Ankara accuses Athens of illegally militarizing Greek islands
in the East Aegean and questions Greece
's sovereignty over them. There is also a dispute over the exploitation of mineral resources in the Aegean.
In May, Erdoğan cut ties with Mitsotakis and declared all other channels of communication
between the countries closed.
Despite the escalation, Mitsotakis "cannot imagine a war between Greece
and Türkiye
," he said at Sunday's press conference.
Erdoğan has repeatedly accused NATO
ally Greece of "occupying" Aegean islands
.
This week, Athens
formally complained to the EU, NATO and the UN after Erdoğan warned in a speech: "We have one thing to say to Greece
: Remember Izmir
."
It was a reference to the 1922 fall of the western city of Izmir
in Türkiye.