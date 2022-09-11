 Contact Us
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis remains 'ready to meet' with Erdoğan in Prague despite disputes

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday he was always open to meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as tensions between the two historical rivals mount. The two uneasy neighbours have for years feuded over maritime borders and energy exploration rights in disputed parts of the Aegean and in the eastern Mediterranean.

Published September 11,2022
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Sunday that he remains open to communication with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan despite a wide-ranging dispute about territory and resources.

"I am always ready to meet with the Turkish president," Mitsotakis said at a press conference in Thessaloniki on Sunday, adding that he hoped for talks at the first meeting of the European Political Community in Prague in early October.

The heads of state and government of 44 countries are to be invited.

Relations between the two neighbouring countries and fellow NATO members have deteriorated in recent weeks.

Ankara accuses Athens of illegally militarizing Greek islands in the East Aegean and questions Greece's sovereignty over them. There is also a dispute over the exploitation of mineral resources in the Aegean.

In May, Erdoğan cut ties with Mitsotakis and declared all other channels of communication between the countries closed.

Despite the escalation, Mitsotakis "cannot imagine a war between Greece and Türkiye," he said at Sunday's press conference.

Erdoğan has repeatedly accused NATO ally Greece of "occupying" Aegean islands.

This week, Athens formally complained to the EU, NATO and the UN after Erdoğan warned in a speech: "We have one thing to say to Greece: Remember Izmir."

It was a reference to the 1922 fall of the western city of Izmir in Türkiye.