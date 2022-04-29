Singer Celine Dion delays Europe tour until 2023 over health problems

Canadian singer Celine Dion has pushed back her planned European tour until next year due to health problems.



"I'm so sorry we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time; first we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, now it's my health issues causing us to postpone the shows," the 54-year-old said in a video posted on Instagram on Friday.



Dion, known for hits such as "My heart will go on" and "The power of love," told fans that she was suffering from muscle spasms.She was set to play concerts this year in cities including Amsterdam, Paris and Zagreb, but these will now be pushed back until 2023.



"I need to be in top shape when I'm on stage," Dion said. "I'm doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100% at my shows because that's what you deserve."



