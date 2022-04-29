UK military to send 8,000 more troops to Eastern Europe: Defense Ministry

The UK armed forces will send around 8,000 more troops to Eastern Europe in a bid to deter Russian 'aggression', the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The British troops will take part in broad military exercises spanning from north to south, making it one of the largest deployments to take place since the end of the Cold War.

"The security of Europe has never been more important. These exercises will see our troops join forces with allies and partners across NATO and the Joint Expeditionary Force in a show of solidarity and strength in one of the largest shared deployments since the Cold War," Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.

"Operating across Europe, the British Army will stand alongside partners, combining our capabilities and shared values, promoting peace and security," Wallace added.

The British deployment will see 72 Challenger 2 tanks, 12 AS90 tracked artillery guns and 120 warrior armored fighting vehicles engage in military exercises from Finland in the north to North Macedonia in the south.

In addition to the British deployment, tens of thousands of troops from NATO and the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) allies will take part in the exercises.

The broad military exercises across the region are intended to send a strong and united message to Russia.

"The UK makes a significant contribution to the defense of Europe and the deterrence of Russian aggression. The British Army's series of exercises is fundamental to both," Commander Field Army Lieutenant General Ralph Wooddisse said.

"We continue to deploy across Europe, from the Baltic to the Aegean, to train and fight alongside our allies and partners, providing powerful, capable, and ready forces to support NATO and show the UK's commitment to peace and security," he added.