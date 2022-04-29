UN chief does not see missile strikes on Kiev as personal attack

UN Secretary-General António Guterres does not see the Russian missile strikes on Kiev during his visit to the Ukrainian capital as a personal message.



"Antonio Guterres doesn't see this attack as about him ... He took it really as a sign. Not a disrespect for him but but for the people of Kiev," UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in New York on Friday.



The United Nations also offered condolences for the family of Vira Hyrych, a journalist killed in the attack.



Russian troops fired several missiles at the Ukrainian capital on Thursday during Guterres' visit to Kiev. According to Ukrainian reports, 10 people were also injured.

