Israeli forces injure dozens of Palestinians in anti-settlement rallies

Several dozen Palestinians were injured on Friday when Israeli forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas shells to disperse a rally against illegal settlements in the northern occupied West Bank.

Nine Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets during a confrontation with the occupying army near Kafr Qaddoum, east of Qalqilya, according to a statement by Murad Shteiwi, a Fatah activist.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its medical teams helped 18 people in the village of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, including 17 people suffocating due to tear gas.

On a weekly basis, Palestinians hold demonstrations against illegal Jewish settlements in various parts of the West Bank, particularly in the villages of Beita, Beit Dajan, and Kafr Qaddoum.

According to Israeli and Palestinian estimates, approximately 650,000 Israelis live in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.