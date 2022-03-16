ZOUMAS BROTHER CHARGED FOLLOWING CAT ABUSE VIDEO

Non-league footballer Yoan Zouma has been charged under British animal welfare laws, his club said on Wednesday, weeks after he filmed his brother, West Ham's Kurt Zouma, slapping and kicking his own cat.

The video, which circulated online last month, prompted widespread outrage and led to a hefty fine for Kurt.

"Dagenham & Redbridge FC note the decision of the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) to charge Yoan Zouma under the Animal Welfare Act 2006," the club said in a statement.

"Whilst Yoan continues to fully cooperate with the RSPCA, as this matter has now progressed further, Dagenham & Redbridge FC feel it is no longer appropriate for either Yoan or the club to make any further statement."

The club said their defender would now be available to play for them after being suspended since February.

"The club reserves the right to take further action if deemed necessary after conclusion of the court proceedings," the statement said.

Fifth-tier Dagenham & Redbridge did not mention France international Kurt Zouma in their statement.

The West Ham player has continued to be selected by manager David Moyes since the incident, despite calls for tougher action against him.

The central defender has been jeered by spectators, including some Hammers fans.