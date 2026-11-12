Cristiano Ronaldo announces production of first TV series 'Day 1s'

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo announced that production has begun on his first television series, "Day 1s," marking his latest venture into the entertainment industry.

The 41-year-old Al Nassr forward shared the news on Instagram, revealing that he is working with British filmmaker Matthew Vaughn, with whom he co-founded production company UR Marv Studios in 2025. Vaughn is known for directing movies, including "Kingsman" and "X-Men: First Class."

"Exciting news! Production of my first TV show, Day 1s, has just started. More to come!" Ronaldo wrote.

The scripted drama will explore the business side of British football, following the fictional story of Stanley Dalton, a prominent football agent navigating the high-stakes world of player transfers, negotiations and commercial deals.

British actor Damian Lewis, known for his roles in "Homeland" and "Billions," will portray Dalton. Former Arsenal and France forward Thierry Henry and British rapper Dave have also been linked to the project.

The series is based on an original concept developed by football agent Darren Dein, who represents the former French international, Henry.

Ronaldo, who recently retired from international football but continues to play for the Saudi Arabian club, will serve as an executive producer and appear as himself in a limited number of episodes, according to the production company's chief creative officer, Carlos Peres.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also shared photographs featuring Vaughn, Lewis and Dave, along with an image showing the dressing room of Premier League club Brentford.

No release date, broadcasting platform or episode count has been announced.



